Moto G9 Power first sale to be held today: Price, Specs and more

Moto G9 Power will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart at 12PM.

Moto G9 Power was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on its first sale today in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart at 12PM.

Moto G9 Power is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options.

Sale offers on Flipkart include an instant discount of Rs 1750 using HDFC credit card. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer option for the buyers.

Moto G9 Power Specifications



Moto G9 Power is powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of expandable storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.





The Moto G9 Power comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Moto G9 Power has a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen with f/2.2 aperture.





It features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1640 pixel resolution and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. It runs on stock Android 10 OS out of the box and it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The Moto G9 Power connectivity features are Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, VoLTE, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone weighs 221 grams and measures 172.14 x 76.79 x 9.66 mm.