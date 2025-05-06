Moto G56 5G Details Leak—Want All the Features? Go for More RAM

Moto G56 5G details have been leaked and according to the leak, the device will come with certain that will be tied to the higher RAM model while the 4GB RAM model won’t be having these features at all. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming Moto G-series smartphone.

Moto G56 5G Details

As per a leak by Evan Blass, the Moto G56 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits brightness, 391 ppi, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 paired with 4GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options. The device will run on Android 15 and interestingly, the 4GB RAM model will receive 1 OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches while the 8GB RAM model will get 2 OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches.

The storage will be expandable up to 2TB. The device will have dual rear cameras including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

A 5200mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.

It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The device is IP69 and IP68 rated, along with Military-grade durability backed by MIL-STD 810H certification. The 8GB RAM model supports Smart Connect also but the 4GB RAM model doesn’t.

The device will come in Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Gray Mist, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Dill.

Limiting features to the higher RAM model may not be the smartest move by Motorola but it could help the brand boost the sales of the 8GB RAM model if the price difference isn’t too much. We’ll know more about this leak’s accuracy once the device launches which is expected to happen soon.