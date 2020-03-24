Moto G8 Power Lite renders, key specifications revealed online

New renders along with key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.

Advertisement

Motorola is reportedly working on a new smartphone known as Moto G8 Power Lite. Now, new renders along with key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.

The renders and specs were posted by HDBlog.it and it reveals that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch at the front and triple-camera setup at the back panel. The Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale in Italy and select European countries from next month. The phone comes with a price tag of EUR 189.99 (approx. Rs 15,700).

Coming to the specifications, the Moto G8 Power Lite is backed by a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Advertisement

On the camera front, the Moto G8 Power Lite is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual SIM support.