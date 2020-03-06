  • 11:25 Mar 06, 2020

Moto G8 announced with 6.4-inch Max Vision display, Android 10, triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 06, 2020 11:14 am

Moto G8 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging and it runs on Android 10 out of the box with Moto Experiences.

Motorola has announced the company’s latest Moto G series smartphone - Moto G8. The phone is priced at 1143 Brazilian Real (Rs 18,340 approx.) and is already available in Brazil. The Moto G8 comes in Blue and White colours.

The Moto G8 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. One can expand memory up to 512GB with microSD card slot.

 On the camera front, Moto G8 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, PDAF along with a 2-megapixel 2cm macro sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.
 
Moto G8 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W Rapid Charging and it runs on Android 10 out of the box with Moto Experiences. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 161.27 x 75.8 x 8.95mm and it weighs 188.3 grams. It has a splash-resistant body and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

