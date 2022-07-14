Moto G71 5G receives a price cut by Rs 3000

Motorola has announced a price cut on its Moto G71 5G smartphone by up to Rs 3,000. To recall, the phone was launched earlier this year in January.

Moto G71 5G Price Cut Details

Moto G71 was launched in India in a single storage variant of 6GB + 128GB. The phone was priced at Rs 18,999 in India. Now after the price cut, the phone is priced at Rs 15,999. The revised pricing is now applicable on the online portal Flipkart.

The phone comes with two colour options – Neptune Green and Arctic Blue. Let’s look at Moto G71 5G specifications and features.

Specifications

Moto G71 5G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Moto G51 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via a microSD card. Further, it comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11 out of the box. However, the company has promised that it will get the Android 12 update soon. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 33W turbocharging. In addition, it includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

In May this year, Motorola Edge 30 was launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 29,999.

The phone is available for purchase on Flipkart. It comes in Meteor Gray and Aurora Green colour options.