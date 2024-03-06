The Realme 12 5G gets a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it comes with a 108MP f/1.75 primary camera along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor on the back. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth v5.2.