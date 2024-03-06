  1. Home
Realme 12 5G

₹16,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB) 6, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.72-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme 12 5G gets a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it comes with a 108MP f/1.75 primary camera along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor on the back. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth v5.2.

Realme 12 5G Specs

Realme 12 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 06 March, 2024
Price (₹) 16,999
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Twilight Purple, Woodland Green

Realme 12 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Realme 12 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Realme 12 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Realme 12 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme 12 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 108MP f/1.75 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP f/2.0 sensor

Realme 12 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme 12 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme 12 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity

