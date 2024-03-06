The Realme 12 5G gets a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it comes with a 108MP f/1.75 primary camera along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor on the back. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie sensor.
Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, USB-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth v5.2.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|06 March, 2024
|Price (₹)
|16,999
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Twilight Purple, Woodland Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.72
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Realme UI 5.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP f/1.75 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|45W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity