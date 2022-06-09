Moto G62 5G launched with Snapdragon 480 Plus

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in Brazil and it is the Moto G62 5G which comes as a new budget offering from the brand. The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 480 Plus processor under the hood and has features such as a triple rear camera system, a 2Hz display, big battery and more.

Motorola is yet to confirm the price and availability of the Moto G62 5G. However, it will be available in two colours namely Graphite and Green.

Moto G62 5G Specifications

The Moto G62 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel features a centered punch hole cutout to house the front facing camera.

Under the hood, the device sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor that is fabbed on an 8nm process. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded further with the help of a micro-SD card slot.

Read More: Moto G42 announced with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP triple cameras and more

The Moto G62 features a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens which also doubles as a depth sensor and a 2MP 3cm Macro Vision sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 16MP front shooter.

The Moto G62 is backed with a 5000mAh battery unit and 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It has a Type-C charging port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The device runs on Android 12-based MyUX. Connectivity options include dual-SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and NFC.