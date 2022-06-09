Moto G42 announced with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP triple cameras and more

Motorola has announced a new smartphone in Brazil namely the Moto G42 which comes with a Snapdragon 680 processor and other features such as 50MP triple rear cameras, 6.4-inch g-OLED display, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The price of Moto G42 has not been announced yet. It will be available in blue and rose colour options. The Motorola phone is expected to be released in other markets in the coming days.

Moto G42 Specifications

Moto G42 features a 6.4-inch g-OLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moto G42 packs the Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 12 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboCharge technology. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone offers Dolby Atmos powered dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone measures 160.4 x 73.5 x 7.99mm and weighs around 174.5 grams.

Meanwhile, Moto G82 has been launched in India at Rs 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 22,999.

The phone will go on sale from June 14 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Reliance Digital. It comes in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colour options.