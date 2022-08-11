Moto G62 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50MP triple cameras

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in India today namely the Moto G62 5G. It comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor and other features such as 50MP triple rear camera, 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, side-facing fingerprint scanner and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

The Moto G62 5G is launched at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 19,999. It will be available from Flipkart and leading offline outlets starting from August 19th. Additionally, it comes in Midnight Grey and Frosted Blue colours.

Moto G62 5G Specifications

The Moto G62 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display panel features a centered punch hole cutout to house the front-facing camera.

The device sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery unit and 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

ALSO READ: Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India

The Moto G62 features a triple-rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth camera with a 118-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, for selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets a 16MP front shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone runs on Android 12 with the company’s My UX skin on top. The company has confirmed on OS update and 3 years of security updates for the phone. Lastly, the phone measures 161.8x74x8.59mm and weighs 184 grams