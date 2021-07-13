Moto G60s specifications, price tipped

Moto G60s is a new upcoming smartphone from Motorola, the specifications and price for which have now been tipped. The Moto G60s is said to be made available only in a few markets. However, as per the leaked specifications, the Moto G60s will be similar to the Moto G60 launched earlier this year.

The leak comes from tipster Sudhanshu in association with MySmartPrice. As per this leak, the Moto G60s could be priced around EUR 300 – EUR 320 (approx Rs 26,500 – Rs 28,300). In addition, it could be launched in a Blue colour that will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Moto G60 Specifications

As the specifications of the G60s are expected to be similar to the Moto G60 that was launched in April 2021, here is a refresh for the specifications.

The Moto G60 features a 6.8-inch display with a 1080 × 2460 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. In addition, there is expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD.

Moto G60 runs on Android 11, and it is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging. In addition, it comes with support for Business-Grade Security with ThinkShield for Mobile.

Further, the Moto G60 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 2.5cm macro, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola recently also announced the Motorola One 5G UW Ace. As the name suggests, it is a better version of the One 5G Ace launched earlier this year. In addition, the new version supports 5G Ultra-wideband connectivity to deliver a better and faster experience.