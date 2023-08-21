Moto G54, Moto G84: Here’s how the upcoming Motorola phones look

Motorola is working on two new G-series phones, Moto G54 and Moto G84, the renders for which have now been leaked by a reputable source. The new renders have detailed how the smartphones will look and both of them share some similarities in the overall design language.

Moto G54: First look

The renders for both the smartphones have been leaked by reliable tipster Evan Blass. Talking about the Moto G54 first, it gets a similar look as it’s predecessor, the Moto G53, and has dual rear cameras. However now, the phones have more vibrant colours such as green, blue, and black. The buttons including the volume rocker and power button are on the right side of the handset.

The front of the smartphone seems to have a punch-hole camera while the back has the Motorola logo in the middle. The phone could feature a 16-megapixel front camera, 8GB of RAM and up to 256G of storage, and should be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Moto G84: First look

The Moto G84 has been leaked Black, White and a Magenta Red shade which seems to have a leather finish. The black and white models have a regular glass back. The render also confirms that the device will have a flat-sided frame, and a 50MP main camera with OIS.

Some design elements such as the camera island and the positioning of the sensors remain similar to the G54. Apart from this, the front has a punch-hole cutout in the display that houses the selfie camera. The buttons on the smartphone seem to reside on the right spine.