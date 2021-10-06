Moto G31 key specifications and price leaked

Motorola launched the Moto G30 earlier this year in India. Now the Moto G31 launch is also expected to happen soon. The upcoming Motorola smartphone’s key specifications and live images have been leaked online.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_) has leaked the key specifications of Moto G31. The leak also reveals the price of the upcoming phone. The phone has also been spotted with a National Communications Commission (NCC) listing in Taiwan.

Motorola G31



– 50mp main camera

– 5000mah battery

– 10w charger

– Fingerprint scanner

– Android 11



~ $210 pic.twitter.com/6wrbL6a0rz — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 2, 2021

Moto G31 key specifications

As per the leaked specs, Moto G31 will pack a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It will run Android 11 out of the box. In addition, the phone will sport a fingerprint scanner on the back. For the camera, there will be a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

As for the leaked pricing, the phone is priced at $210 (approx. Rs 15,600). However, the official price will be announced at the time of its launch.

The shared images in the NCC listing show a hole-punch cutout in the display. It has thin bezels on the sides and a slightly thick chin. The device has a voice assistant button, volume rocker, and power button on the right side. The left side seemingly has a SIM tray.

The top has a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker grille are placed at the bottom. The phone could be available in Silver and Black colour options.

The listing shows the battery is rated at 4,850mAh capacity, likely to be marketed as 5000mAh. The phone has the model number XT2173-2.

The phone has also been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

As of now, the company has not yet announced the official launch details of the G-series smartphone. However, we expect more details like display, chipset, camera sensors to surface soon.