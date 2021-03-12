Moto G100 teased to launch globally with Snapdragon 870 SoC

It is assumed that Moto Edge S is coming to the global market soon as the Moto G100.

Motorola has started teasing the launch of a new phone with a Snapdragon 870 processor. This is widely expected to be the much anticipated Moto G100 smartphone.



Motorola Germany official account has released the short video teaser on Twitter teasing the launch. This suggests that the device will be announced in Germany first. The exact Motorola G100 launch date is unknown at the moment.



As per the teaser, Moto G100 will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor. The video also shows that the upcoming phone will have a USB-C port, an audio jack, a speaker grille on the bottom, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a glossier finish.



Motorola announced the Moto Edge S smartphone back in January this year in China. It is the first smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 870 5G chipset. It is assumed that Moto Edge S is coming to the global market soon as the Moto G100.



If the Moto Edge S is making its debut as the Moto G100 globally, we can expect the device will feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 1080 × 2520 pixels resolution, HDR10 support and 90Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 11 out of the box. The device will come with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.



The device may feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP quad-camera setup, 16MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a ToF 3D sensor. At the front, the Moto G100 might sport a dual-camera selfie camera setup that could consist of a 16MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

