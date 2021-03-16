Advertisement

Moto G100 launching on March 25, renders leaked online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2021 11:01 am

Latest News

Moto G100 phone will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. The screen is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 certification.
Motorola has teased to launch Moto G100  on March 25 in Germany. The phone is said to be a repackaged version of the Moto Edge S which was launched in China recently. Ahead of the official launch, the renders of the phone have also surfaced online.

The company recently teased that Moto G100 will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor. The video teaser showed that the upcoming phone will have a USB-C port, an audio jack, a speaker grille on the bottom, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a glossier finish.

As per the leaked renders by TechnikNews, Moto G100 looks same as the Motorola Edge S which the company already launched in China. The phone has dual punch-hole cameras on the front. On the back panel, there is a quad rear camera setup with a flash below it. There is also a fingerprint reader embedded in the Motorola logo on the back.

 

Moto G100 specifications


The G100 phone will reportedly come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with an LCD panel. The screen is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, 560 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 certification. It will reportedly run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor.

The device will come with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W fast charging.

On the back, the smartphone is said to come with a quad-sensor setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. You can also expect the phone to have a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and one ToF sensor. On the front, it will have a combination of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors.

The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. There will be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Latest Smartphones
