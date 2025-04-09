Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Launched with a Snapdragon Chipset

Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) is Motorola’s latest lower end offering in the US with its distinct feature being a stylus which you won’t find in many smartphones at this price point, or even in general. The device comes with a Snapdragon Chipset under the hood and a 5000mAh battery.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2025): Price, Availability

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) comes in Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web Pantone colours and is priced at an MSRP of USD 399.99 (approx Rs 34,505) for the sole 8GB + 256GB model.

It will be available from Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, and motorola.com from April 17, with subsequent availability at additional national retailers in the upcoming months. The phone will also be available at Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, AT&T, Cricket, Spectrum Mobile, Consumer Cellular, UScellular, Xfinity Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, and Boost Mobile soon.

Another Stylus-based Motorola device is also expected to debut in India called EDGE 60 Stylus. So far, the leaked specs of the device suggest it could be a rebranded Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) but with a more powerful chip under the hood.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2025): Specifications

Moto G stylus 5G (2025) features a 6.7-inch full HD+ pOLED display with 2712 x 1220 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 446 ppi, 10-bit colours, up to 3000 nits peak brightness, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone packs the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the Motorola phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens with OIS, Quad PDAF, and a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor that also doubles as a macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 15 out of the box with MyUX on top. There’s a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It includes an under-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and NFC, on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack as well.

It has Military-grade durability, an IP68 rating, and supports single SIM and an eSIM. There are stereo speakers on the smartphone that have Dolby Atmos support. The device has a built-in stylus as well.