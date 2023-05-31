Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) goes official: Know specs, price

Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus (2023) earlier this month and now, the 5G variant of the device has gone official in the United States. The smartphone differs from its 4G counterpart in almost every aspect. It comes powered with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and has a lot more to offer.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Price

The new Motorola smartphone comes in Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne colours and is priced starting at $399.99 (approx Rs 33,000).

It will be available at Cricket Wireless for purchase in the U.S. beginning June 2, with availability expanding later on to AT&T, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Optimum Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile. The new moto g stylus 5G will also be available in an unlocked version at Amazon.com, Best Buy and Motorola.com starting from June 16.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Specifications

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) features a 6.6 -inch full HD+ LTPS display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via microSD card up to 2TB.

For photos and videos, the Motorola phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor that doubles as a macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.45 lens.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 13 out of the box with My UX on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 20W fast charging. It includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It has a water-repellant design and supports single SIM plus a microSD card slot. There are stereo speakers on the smartphone that have Dolby Atmos support.