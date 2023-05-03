Moto G 5G (2023), Moto G Stylus (2023) launched: Check specifications, price

Motorola has launched two new G-series smartphones outside India, including the Moto G 5G (2023) and the Moto G Stylus (2023). The display of the former offers 120Hz refresh rate, while the latter has a 90Hz refresh rate display. Both models have a water-repellent design and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. Read on to know more about them.

Moto G 5G (2023): Price, Specs

The Moto G 5G (2023) costs $249.99 (approx Rs 20,500) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in the USA. It will go on sale in Ink Blue and Harbor Mist colour options starting May 25.

As for its specs, the Moto G 5G (2023) features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ processor coupled with 4GB of LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of an external SD card.

Moto G 5G (2023) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W Charging. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well. For optics, the device comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. There is a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 camera housed in the punch hole.

The connectivity features of Moto G 5G (2023) include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual 5G SIM support. It has a water-repellent design and runs on Android 13-based MyUX skin. There are stereo speakers on the device with Dolby Atmos support.

Read More: Motorola Razr 2023 design tipped with bigger cover screen: Know details

Moto G Stylus (2023): Price, Specs

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is priced at $199.99 (approx Rs 16,200) for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will go on sale in the US starting May 5 in Glam Pink and Midnight Blue colourways.

As for its specs, the device sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs the MediaTek Helio G85 which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB.

Also See: Check out the best smartphones with Stylus

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 13 out of the box with My UX on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. It includes a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It has a water-repellant design, supports dual SIM, includes dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and gets two microphones. Of course, there’s a built-in stylus also.