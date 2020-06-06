Advertisement

Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 06, 2020 11:33 am

The Moto G Fast is available in Pearl White colour option, while Moto E (2020) is available in Midnight Blue colour option.

Motorola has announced the launch of its new smartphones in the US. Dubbed as Moto G Fast and Moto E (2020), the smartphones will be available for purchase in the country starting from June 12. 

 

The Moto G Fast is priced at $199 (approx. Rs 15,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the Moto E (2020) is priced at $149 (approx. Rs 11,000) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The Moto G Fast is available in Pearl White colour option, while Moto E (2020) is available in Midnight Blue colour option. 

 

Moto G Fast specifications

 

To start with Moto G Fast, the smartphone comes loaded with a 6.4-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 268ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. 

 

The Moto G Fast runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with 4000mAh battery with 10W rapid charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 161.87 x 75.7 x 9.05 mm and weighs 189.4 grams.

 

Moto E (2020) specifications 

 

 

Moto E (2020) is loaded with a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels, 271ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The Moto G Fast runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with 3550mAh battery with 5W rapid charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 159.77 x 76.56 x 8.65 mm and weighs 189.4 grams.

 

