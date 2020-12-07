Moto G 5G first sale to be held today via Flipkart

Moto G 5G will go on sale on Flipkart at 12 pm today.

Moto G 5G was recently launched in India. Now the phone is all set to go on its first sale today.

Moto G 5G will go on sale on Flipkart at 12 pm today. The phone is priced at Rs 20,999 for the single 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The Moto G 5G comes in Frosted Silver and Volcanic Gray colours. The launch offers include Rs 1000 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit cards.

Moto G 5G Specifications

Moto G 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of an external SD card.





Moto G 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbopower Charging. It runs on Android 10 out of the box, which is upgradable to Android 11. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.





For optics, the device comes with a triple-camera setup. There is a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera housed in the notch.





The connectivity features of Moto G 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support. The phone measures 166.1 x 76.1 x 9.9mm and weighs 212 grams.