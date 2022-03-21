Moto G 5G 2022 renders, key specs, price, launch timeline tipped

A new mid-ranger from Motorola seems to be in works with model number XT2213 that could be called the Moto G 5G (2022). The renders, key specifications, price as well as the launch timeline for the Moto G 5G (2022) has now been leaked. Per the leak, it could sport a 6.6-inch display with a centrally aligned hole-punch selfie camera and a thick chin.

The leak comes from OnLeaks in collaboration with prepp.in as per whom, the Moto G 5G (2022) is expected to sport a flat 6.6-inch screen. The right spine of the handset is expected to feature a volume rocker and a power key which also doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The bottom side of the handset is tipped to have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille. It is supposed to be 165.4×75.8×9.3 mm in dimensions.

As for the specs, the device is supposed to feature a Snapdragon 750G SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which will be expandable up to 512GB using a MicroSD card slot. There should be a triple rear camera setup with LED flash.

The rear camera setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. There is also tipped to be a hole-punch camera in the front. It is believed to offer dual-SIM support and be compatible with Nano-SIM cards.

Lastly, the Moto G 5G (2022) is tipped to arrive in June 2022. It is expected to be priced at Rs 22,990 in India. There are supposed to be two colour options available at the time of launch including Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.