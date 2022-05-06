Moto Edge 30 confirmed to launch in India on May 12

UPDATE: The company has now confirmed to launch the Moto Edge 30 in India on May 12. It will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores.

Motorola recently unveiled its Motorola Moto Edge 30 in the global market. The launch date of the device in India has now been leaked. The phone includes octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 50MP triple camera, 4020mAh battery and more.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), Motorola will launch the Motorola Moto Edge 30 in India on May 12. In addition, his tweet also confirms that the Moto Edge 30 will be India’s first-ever smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The phone is said to be the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone and the lightest 5G smartphone in the segment.

Moto Edge 30 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with HDR10+ and a centrally aligned hole punch cutout for the front camera.

The phone packs an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU. It has 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage. It runs Android 12 with MyUX on top.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 118° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The 32MP front camera comes with an f/2.25 aperture.

There’s also a 4020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and NFC as well. It measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79mm in dimensions and weighs 155 grams.