Advertisement

Moto E7 Power tipped to launch in India with 5000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 11:03 am

Latest News

Moto E7 Power comes with a dual rear camera module with a 13 megapixels primary shooter and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash.
Advertisement

Motorola is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in India, dubbed as the Moto E7 Power. The renders and key specifications of the phone were also leaked recently.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed the Moto E7 Power will launch in India with 5000mAh battery and it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.

Moto E7 Power was also spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench with Helio P22 chipset, but the tipster has claimed that the phone will have Helio G25 SoC under the hood.

 

Motorola has yet not officially announced Motorola E7 Power India launch. The company is expected to reveal more details about the E7 Power in the coming days.

Advertisement

 

Moto E7 Power specifications

 

Motorola Moto E7 Power features a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display. Upfront, there is a dewdrop-notch design for a 5 megapixels selfie camera. As per the report, Moto E7 Power could run on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

 

On the rear, there is a dual rear camera module with a 13 megapixels primary shooter and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. The back also features a fingerprint scanner as well.

Moto E7 Power is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity can be further expanded via a microSD card.

Moto E7 Power is tipped to be priced at around 150 Euro (US$182) in the European markets. The renders show Moto E7 Power in two colour options in the renders – Blue and Red.

 

Motorola G10, G30, G40, E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked

Moto G30, Moto E7 Power key specifications, renders leaked online

Motorola Moto E6i announced with 6.1-inch display, dual rear cameras

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Feature phone market in India declines: Report

Exclusive: Micromax set to launch a new smartphone soon, 5G phone expected around November

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies