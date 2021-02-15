Moto E7 Power tipped to launch in India with 5000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Moto E7 Power comes with a dual rear camera module with a 13 megapixels primary shooter and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash.

Motorola is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in India, dubbed as the Moto E7 Power. The renders and key specifications of the phone were also leaked recently.



Tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed the Moto E7 Power will launch in India with 5000mAh battery and it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.



Moto E7 Power was also spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench with Helio P22 chipset, but the tipster has claimed that the phone will have Helio G25 SoC under the hood.

Motorola has yet not officially announced Motorola E7 Power India launch. The company is expected to reveal more details about the E7 Power in the coming days.

Moto E7 Power specifications

Motorola Moto E7 Power features a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display. Upfront, there is a dewdrop-notch design for a 5 megapixels selfie camera. As per the report, Moto E7 Power could run on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

On the rear, there is a dual rear camera module with a 13 megapixels primary shooter and a 2 megapixels macro camera alongside a LED flash. The back also features a fingerprint scanner as well.





Moto E7 Power is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The storage capacity can be further expanded via a microSD card.





Moto E7 Power is tipped to be priced at around 150 Euro (US$182) in the European markets. The renders show Moto E7 Power in two colour options in the renders – Blue and Red.