Moto E7 Plus launching in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 17, 2020 10:41 am

Moto E7 Plus comes in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options.
Moto E7 Plus was announced in Brazil last week. Now the phone is teased to launch soon in India as well.

The Moto E7 Plus is priced at BRL 1,349 (roughly Rs 18,639) and it comes in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options.

The teaser has been posted by the Motorola India Twitter handle but it does not reveal the name of the device to be launched. But as per the image shared bt the company, the back of a new phone is identical to the Moto E7 Plus. The tweet reads, “It's time you take your smartphone photography to the nExt level with our upcoming launch.”



Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. Moto E7 Plus comes with a rear fingerprint sensor


On the camera front, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

The Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The phone weighs 200 grams and measures at 165.2x75.7x9.2mm.

