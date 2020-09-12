Moto E7 Plus announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5000 mAh battery

The Moto E7 Plus comes in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options.

Motorola has launched a new Moto E-series smartphone in Brazil which is called Moto E7 Plus. The Moto E7 Plus is listed on the company site in a single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is priced at BRL 1,349 (roughly Rs 18,639). The Moto E7 Plus comes in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options.



Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.



On the camera front, the Moto E7 Plus has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch. Moto E7 Plus comes with a rear fingerprint sensor



The Moto E7 Plus runs and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB. The phone weighs 200 grams and measures at 165.2x75.7x9.2mm. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro USB port, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and more.