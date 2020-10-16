Advertisement

Moto E7 full specifications, renders surface online, launch imminent?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 16, 2020 1:26 pm

Latest News

Moto E7 features a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.
Advertisement

Motorola recently launched Moto E7 Plus smartphone in India for Rs 9,499. Now the company is also working on a new smartphone in the E-Series. Dubbed as Moto E7, the phone has been spotted online via an online retailer listing.

As per the listing which was spotted by, Moto E7 features a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear. In terms of battery, the smartphone is backed up by a 3,500mAh battery that promises a battery backup of 2 days.

For the optics, Moto E7 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies housed inside waterdrop notch on the front.

The listing does not reveal the chipset powering the smartphone but as per leaks, the smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 632 chipset. The phone has 3 GB of RAM and internal storage of 32 GB which can be expanded via microSD card slot.

The Moto E7 handset runs Android 10 OS. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

 

To recall, Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging via micro-USB.

Advertisement

 

Moto E7 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 460nm processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture housed in a notch.

Moto E7 render and specifications surface online

Moto E7 appears on Canadian Carrier website, reveals price and key specs

Moto E7 Plus to go on its first sale at 12 PM via Flipkart

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 800U, quad-camera setup

Infinix Hot 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Oppo A15

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 Indian OTT Platforms

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T

Paytm charger 2% for toping wallet using credit card, HBO to leave India, Mi 10T
Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter

Xiaomi buying Honor?, OnePlus 8T Pro will come, Jio Smart Meter
Google Pixel 4a first impression

Google Pixel 4a first impression
Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 series and Homepod Mini: Quick Analysis
Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus

Vivo S20 Se coming soon, OnePlus 8t confirmed specs, carl Pie resigns from Oneplus
Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Lg Velvet Price in India, Galaxy M31 Prime Price, iTel Tv

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies