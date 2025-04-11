Mivi Launches Mivi AI, Calls it “World’s First Human-Like Artificial Intelligence”

Mivi AI has been launched by the homegrown accessories brand Mivi in India. The company touts it as the world’s first human-like Artificial Intelligence, “aimed at revolutionizing the human-AI relationship.” The company, carried out its own independent research and development to develop a human-like AI that will supposedly “make technology more integrated into people’s daily lives, enhancing productivity and well-being by creating more meaningful and user-centric experiences.”

While existing AI models operate in a simple on-screen question-response framework, Mivi says that it reimagined the interaction layer from the ground up. Leveraging the full reasoning capabilities of advanced LLMs, the company has successfully engineered a personalized conversation engine and trained its models to maintain context.

Mivi AI is being introduced to consumers through the first-of-its-kind AI Buds, enabling seamless, on-the-go interactions. Users can say “Hi Mivi” to wake the AI and begin a natural conversation. As the first product built on the Mivi AI platform, the “AI Buds mark the beginning of a broader ecosystem of intelligent devices.”

Trained on thousands of voice samples, Mivi AI is uniquely attuned to understand and respond to a wide range of Indian accents, claimed the brand. The core technology behind Mivi AI leverages:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) : Making AI proficient in understanding, interpreting, and generating human language in a way that feels fluid and natural.

: Making AI proficient in understanding, interpreting, and generating human language in a way that feels fluid and natural. Emotional Intelligence : AI that can recognize and respond to the emotional tone of a conversation, enhancing user experience by making interactions feel more personalised and human.

: AI that can recognize and respond to the emotional tone of a conversation, enhancing user experience by making interactions feel more personalised and human. Context Awareness: AI that can remember prior interactions and understand the broader context of a conversation or situation.

Mivi AI’s USP lies in its human-like approach rather than following predefined commands and providing rigid responses. “It uses developed systems which are capable of mimicking human interactions, processing complex language, recognizing context, understanding emotions and engaging in dynamic conversations. Mivi’s human-like AI can interpret finer nuances in the command language and adapt to various situations, similar to a human being,” said Mivi.