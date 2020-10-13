Microsoft's new Surface Pro X now available in India

Microsoft has launched the new Surface Pro X in India with a starting price of Rs 1,49,999. The device is powered by Microsoft's latest SQ2 chip and has LTE connectivity.

Advertisement

Microsoft has now made available Surface Pro X in India. The pre-orders for the same started on October 2nd, and now it is available for purchase only via local commercial authorised resellers at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 for 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,78,999 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Both variants have LTE connectivity.

Surface Pro X Specifications

Advertisement

The new Surface Pro X has a 13-inch PixelSense Display with sRGB and Enhanced Color Profiles and a resolution of 2880×1920. The device also has 10-point multi-touch support. The upgraded version of the Surface Pro X has the new Microsoft SQ 2 which is Microsoft's own custom-made chip and is the second generation of the chip.

It has Microsoft's SQ2 Adreno 690 GPU with 8GB or 16GB of RAM coupled with 3 SSD storage variants which are 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

For connectivity, the device has Wifi 5 and supports Bluetooth 5.0 tech. It also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem with Nano-SIM and eSIM support. The tablet has 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 x Surface Connect port and a Surface Keyboard connector port.

The tablet comes with up to 15 hours of battery life and 60W power supply with an additional 5W USB-A charging port.

As far as cameras are concerned, the tablet comes with Windows Hello face authentication camera through a 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video support. On the back, we have a 10MP autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video support. The tablet also has Dual far-field Studio Mics and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. The device also supports the Surface Pen which is sold separately.