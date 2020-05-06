Advertisement

Microsoft Teams to increase group video call limit to 250 participants soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 10:41 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that it will soon increase the group video call limit on its platform.

Microsoft has revealed that it will be bringing a new feature to its popular video conferencing service, Microsoft Teams. The company has revealed that it will soon increase the group video call limit on its platform. 

 

The company has confirmed that it will be increasing group calling limit to 250 participants. Previously, Microsoft Teams only allowed up to 100 participants in a group video call. The feature is meant for paid customers and it will be rolled out by mid-May. The feature will help large organisations to make video calls with its employees. As for the free version, the Microsoft Teams allows up to 20 people in a group video calling.  

 

With this, Microsoft Teams is all set to give a competition to Google Meet application and Zoom. Google has already announced that it is offering premium service of Meet free for everyone. This means customers will be able to add up to 250 participants in a video call. Furthermore, one could also live stream for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain. Coming to Zoom, it allows 100 participants in a group video call, however, in the free version, users have a time limit of 40 minutes. 

 

Microsoft Teams is available as a part of Microsoft 365 subscriptions. The Microsoft 365 Business basic is priced at Rs 125 per month and includes all the features of free along with screen sharing, background blur, scheduled meetings, meeting recording, video conferencing meetings up to 250 people and online events up to 10,000. The Microsoft 365 Business Standard is priced at Rs 660 and it offers all the features of Business Basic along with other features like multi-factor authentication, advanced auditing and reporting and more. Lastly, Office 365 E3 offers all the things along with audio conferencing and phone system and PSTN calling options.

 

Latest News from Microsoft

Tags: Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams group video call limit Microsoft Teams video call limit Microsoft Google Meet Zoom

 

Reviews

