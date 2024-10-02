Microsoft Redesigns its Copilot App, Also Launches Copilot Voice, Copilot Vision, and More

The refreshed Copilot App from Microsoft is focused on delivering a more intuitive design with more digestible, speedy and fluent answers, as per the company. Alongside, Microsoft also announced what’s to come for Copilot, including Copilot Voice, Copilot Vision, Copilot Daily, Copilot Labs, and a Copilot update in Microsoft’s Edge Browser as well.

The Copilot mobile iOS and Android apps, on the web at copilot.microsoft.com, and through the Copilot Windows app now adapts to you with a warm tone and a distinct style, providing not only information but encouragement, feedback and advice as you navigate through your everyday life. The new redesigned Copilot app, for example, in addition to helping you plan that big trip, can also offer tips on how to keep your composure when, say, the back of your seat is getting kicked by a small child.

Aside from the fresh new look, Microsoft also announced Copilot Vision, which sees what you see and can talk to you about it in real time. It understands the web page you’re viewing, both text and images, and can answer questions about its content, suggest next steps and help you without disrupting your workflow. Copilot Vision will be limited to a number of Copilot Pro subscribers in the US as of now.

As for Copilot Voice, according to Microsoft, it is the most intuitive and natural way to brainstorm on the go, ask a quick question or even just vent at the end of a tough day. Your companion will be personal to you, with four voice options to choose from. Copilot Voice will be available in English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US in the first phase, and will expand to more regions and languages soon.

Then there’s Copilot Daily which helps you start off your morning with a summary of news and weather, all read in your favourite Copilot Voice, with more options like reminders of what’s coming soon. Copilot Daily will pull content only from authorised content sources. Microsoft says it is working with Reuters, Axel Springer, Hearst Magazines, USA TODAY Network and Financial Times, and plan to add more sources over time. It will also add additional personalisation and controls in Copilot Daily over time. Copilot Daily is limited to users in the US and the UK before it reaches more regions.

The new personalised Copilot Discover offers a guide to its useful features and conversation starters. With your permission, these jumping off points are customised based on your interactions with other Microsoft services and will be further personalised over time according to your conversation history.

In addition, users can now access Copilot directly from the Microsoft Edge browser by simply typing @copilot into the address bar. Then there’s Copilot Labs which gives people the opportunity to test out Copilot’s experimental features that are still in development. It’s a chance to give feedback and help shape the experiences Microsoft is creating. Microsoft currently offers two features via its Labs initially, Copilot Vision and Think Deeper.

Finally, Microsoft also revealed how its making the Copilot experience more safer and secure for users: