Microsoft Bing Unveils Redesigned Search Results Powered by AI

Microsoft Bing has announced a freshly redesigned experience for those who use the search engine, where search results powered by AI will now be shown alongside the traditional results. These AI-powered search results are similar to Google’s AI overviews which faced a lot of heat a while back due to inaccuracies and publisher backlash.

Microsoft announced the change via a blog post, where it wrote that it’s “excited to share an early view of our new generative search experience which is currently shipping to a small percentage of user queries.” Bing is now combining the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with the search results page, where Bing’s generative search creates a bespoke and dynamic response to a user’s query.

Bing also gave an example showing how the new search results will leverage AI. For instance, if a user searches “What is a spaghetti western?” Bing shows an AI-generated experience that dives into the film subgenre, including its history and origins, top examples and more.

The information shown is easily comprehensible and contains links and sources that show where it came from allowing the user to dive deeper. The regular search results continue to be prominently displayed on the page towards the right side of the AI-powered results.

“This new experience combines the foundation of Bing’s search results with the power of large and small language models (LLMs and SLMs),” said Microsoft. It understands the search query, reviews millions of sources of information, dynamically matches content, and generates search results in a new AI-generated layout to fulfil the intent of the user’s query more effectively.

Furthermore, Microsoft Bing says that it is continuing to look closely at how generative AI search results impacts traffic to publishers. “Early data indicates that this experience maintains the number of clicks to websites and supports a healthy web ecosystem. The generative search experience is designed with this in mind, including retaining traditional search results and increasing the number of clickable links, like the references in the results,” added Microsoft. The company also worked on refining the accuracy of these AI search results in Bing.