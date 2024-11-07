Microsoft Integrates AI in Paint and Notepad

Microsoft has begun integrating AI in Paint and Notepad and is rolling out the update to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels on Windows 11. Microsoft Paint has a generative fill and generative erase feature, while in Microsoft Notes, you get the AI rewrite feature.

Generative Fill, Generative Erase AI Features in Paint

Microsoft is introducing generative fill-in-paint, a new creation tool with which you can make edits and additions with a few words while maintaining the existing art style of your project. Generative fill helps you fine-tune your digital art with the right amount of “AI to assist you in realizing your creative vision while remaining in full control of the output,” said Microsoft.

One can use the Selection tool in the Paint toolbar to make a Rectangle or Free-form selection. Upon selecting the area, a small menu will pop up anchored to your selection. Select the Generative fill option on the menu, use the text box to describe what you want to add to your selection, and tap on Create.

If you aren’t satisfied with the result, press the Try Again button. You can also try refining your selection or text prompt. Use the arrow buttons to cycle through the generated options, and once you are satisfied with one of the generated images, press the Keep button to apply it to your Paint canvas.

Microsoft said in a statement, “Generative fill will initially be available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. To use generative fill, you will need to sign in with your Microsoft account. This feature is only available for Windows Insiders in supported markets, where availability may vary based on regional criteria.”

Next is Generative Erase, a new AI-powered tool that helps you remove unwanted objects from the canvas. It fills in the empty space left behind to make it look like the object was never there. To get started, select Generative Erase on the left side of the canvas while using the eraser tool.

With the generative erase brush, you can manually brush over one or multiple areas of the canvas to select the content you want to remove. “Add area to erase” lets you select more and “Reduce area to erase” lets you reduce your selection. After you are satisfied with your selection, click Apply to remove the object. You can also use rectangular or free-from selection tools to specify an area you want to remove with the Generative erase command in the small menu pop-up anchored to your selection or the right-click menu. Generative erase is available to users on all Windows 11 PCs.

Additionally, in Cocreator, which is available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft has improved the underlying diffusion-based model to deliver better results faster. Also, Microsoft expanded the Image Creator in Paint preview to all Windows 11 users in the following regions: the United States, France, the UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany.

AI Rewrite in Notepad

With this new AI feature, Microsoft is adding the ability to rewrite content in Notepad using generative AI. You can rephrase sentences, adjust the tone, and modify the length of your content based on your preferences to refine your text.

To get started, highlight the text you want to rewrite, then right-click and select “Rewrite,” choose “Rewrite” from the menu bar or use the Ctrl + I shortcut. Notepad will generate three rewritten variations for you to pick from. You can select one or, if you want further refinement, customize the rewrite settings and click “Retry” to produce additional options.

You can also adjust the output by making it longer or shorter or by changing the tone or format to match specific needs. Previous versions remain available in the current dialogue, so you can easily revert to an earlier version if needed. If desired, you can disable the rewrite feature in the App settings.

The rewrite feature in Notepad is available in preview for all users on Windows 11 in the United States, France, UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany. To access rewrite, sign in with your Microsoft account. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family and Copilot Pro subscribers in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand can also use AI credits to access the rewrite feature in Notepad.

Microsoft has also improved the Notepad launch performance. “With this update, most users will see app launch time improve by more than 35%, with some users seeing improvements of 55% or more,” said the company.