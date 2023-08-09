Microsoft Bing AI chatbot to be available on Chrome and Safari: Check details

It has been six months since Microsoft introduced Bing Chat AI and integrated it into its search engine. The company has, since then, been refining the whole experience with regular enhancements and with its latest update, Microsoft is adding support for third-party browsers such as Chrome and Safari that can access Bing’s AI chatbot.

In addition to Bing AI Chatbot availability on the Edge mobile browser and the standalone Android and iOS apps, it will now be accessible on other browsers also, including Chrome and Safari. The announcement comes as a part of the celebration of six successful months of Bing’ AI chatbot, which according to the company has seen over 1 billion chats and over 750 million images till date.

”This next step in the journey allows Bing to showcase the incredible value of summarised answers, image creation and more, to a broader array of people,” the company said in a blog post. The brand reiterates how it recently introduced Bing Image Creator and Chat history, allowing users to insert images so Bing can analyse it, and also store the previously done chats with the AI chatbot.

Limited functionality in third-party browsers

Bing AI chatbot began rolling out to browsers like Safari and Chrome back in late July. However, the version of Bing AI chatbot on third-party browsers has limited functionality, offering only 2,000 words per prompt on Chrome and Safari as compared to 4,000 characters on Microsoft’s own Edge browser. “With Edge, you’ll unlock longer conversations, chat history, and more Bing features built right into the browser”, said Microsoft.

Other latest features include multimodal visual search in Chat, which leverages OpenAI models to let you to input into Chat with images. Then there’s dark mode which saves battery and is easier on your eyes and Bing Chat Enterprise that offers verifiable answers and citations as well as commercial data protection for organisations.

In the next six months, we can expect more from Bing in terms of Bing Chat plug-ins and refinement of existing experiences.