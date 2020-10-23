Advertisement

Micromax In series launching in India on November 3

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 23, 2020 12:51 pm

One of the Micromax smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 while the other will be loaded with MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Micromax will be launching it's In series in India on November 3. The Micromax in launch date has been confirmed by the company via a video which showed a cup of tea with the message ‘Aao Karein Cheeni Kum’.

 

Micromax founder Rahul Sharma recently teased the upcoming series on company's social media handles.

 

As of now, the name of the first smartphone in the upcoming series is not known but as per rumours, the phone will be called Micromax In 1A.

 

Earlier we exclusively reported that the brand will be launching two smartphones under In series in the first week of November. Both the Micromax in smartphones will come with MediaTek chipsets. One of the Micromax smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 while the other will be loaded with MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

 

The MediaTek Helio G35 powered smartphone will be featuring 6.5-inch HD+ display, which is fairly standard for a sub-Rs 10,000 phone. It will come in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It will be backed up by 5000mAh battery and will run Stock Android out-of-the-box that will likely run on Android 10.

 

For the optics, the 2GB variant of this phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for chats and video calling.



The 3GB variant of this phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

 

For the pricing, the phones will be reportedly priced between Rs 7000 to Rs 15,000. With this, Micromax will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones. 

 

Micromax is promoting upcoming smartphones using hashtags #IndiaKeLiye #BigAnnouncement #MicromaxIsBack #AatmanirbharBharat to support the AtmaNirbhar initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

