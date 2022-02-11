Micromax In 2 leaks ahead of launch, price tipped

Micromax launched the In Note 2 in India a while ago and the next successor it plans on bringing is for the In 1, which should be called the Micromax In 2. A new leak for this smartphone has emerged online which suggests what it will come with under the hood.

The leak comes from a user on Twitter who suggests that the Micromax In 2 will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. For the processor, it will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. There’s no information regarding storage and RAM amounts.

Apart from that, it will have triple cameras at the back comprising of a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP sensor setup. There will be an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. Moreover, the rear of the phone will be made of polycarbonate. The device will run Android 11 OS and should be priced around Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000.

It hasn’t even been a month since the In Note 2 arrived and we expect the announcement for the In 2 to take place soon. We compared the In Note 2 with the Realme 9i where we found that the In Note 2 makes more sense at its price as it gives you better software along with an AMOLED panel and a wide-angle camera sensor. Realme 9i may not be a bad phone, but it fails to stand strong when put against the In Note 2.

As for the specs, the In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% NTSC coverage and 550nits of maximum brightness. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is powered by the Helio G95 processor.