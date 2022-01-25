Micromax In Note 2 launched in India with Quad Cameras, 30W fast charging

Micromax has brought the successor to its In Note 1 and its called the In Note 2. The device has been launched in India as a budget offering and is priced under Rs 15,000. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio SoC along with a complete redesign compared to its predecessor.

The Micromax In Note 2 has been priced at Rs 12,490 as a part of an introductory offer for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes in two colour options including Oak and Black. It will be available via Flipkart for purchase.

Micromax In Note 2 Specifications

Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% NTSC coverage and 550nits of maximum brightness. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face recognition for security.

For the camera, In Note 2 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The memory can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro sd card slot. The In Note 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

It runs on stock Android 11 OS and Micromax claims it doesn’t have any bloatware. Connectivity options include Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, GPS and USB Type-C for charging.