Micromax IN 1 to go on first sale today in India at 12 PM

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 10:50 am

Micromax IN 1 will be available to purchase from Flipkart and Micromax’s official online store at 12 PM IST.
Micromax launched Micromax IN 1 in India last week at a starting price of Rs 10,499. Now the phone will be up for purchase for the first time in India today.

 

It will be available to purchase from Flipkart and Micromax’s official online store at 12 PM IST. You can get the Micromax In 1 in two colours, Blue and Purple.

The Micromax IN 1 comes in two variants - 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. As an introductory offer on the first day of sale on Flipkart today, the variants will be available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively.

 

Micromax In 1 Specifications

 

Micromax In 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4% screen to body ratio, and 450nits maximum brightness. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

For the camera, Micromax In 1 is equipped with a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro sd card slot.

 

The Micromax In 1 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The company claims to offer 180 hrs of music streaming, 24 hrs of web browsing and 18 hrs of video streaming. It runs Android 10 OS and said to be upgradeable to Android 11 in May this year.

 

Sensors include Proximity, Light, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, Gravity. Connectivity features are 4G, Dual SIM Dual Standby, Dual Wi-Fi Band (2.4/5GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth V5.0, USB Type C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 165.24*76.95*8.99 mm

