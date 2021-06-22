Mi TV Webcam to launch in India on June 24

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi TV Webcam in India on June 24 that comes with dual far-field mics, privacy shutter and more

Xiaomi is bringing a new accessory in India called the Mi TV Webcam, available for purchase starting June 24. The new webcam from Xiaomi will enable users to make Full-HD video calls from their TVs.

The Mi TV Webcam has a strikingly similar design to the recently unveiled OnePlus's webcam module for television sets. The webcam comes with a privacy shutter so you can cover the lens of the camera when it's not being used, therefore maintaining the user's privacy.

Xiaomi took to Twitter and developed a dedicated microsite to announce the launch of the Mi TV webcam. The webcam will have support for full-HD video calls via Google Duo video-calling app.

The microsite also confirms some of the features of the upcoming webcam, including dual far-field mics, privacy shutter as mentioned before and a grip that will clip onto the TV.

A tipster that goes by the name of Yogesh on Twitter revealed that the Mi TV webcam manufacturer and OnePlus's Webcam is the same, and that is 'Seevo'. The only difference between the two webcams is seen to be the branding at the front.

To compete with OnePlus's webcam, the Mi TV Webcam is claimed to be priced under Rs 2,500 or the same price as the OnePlus Webcam. Also, there's no word if the Mi TV Webcam will only have support for Xiaomi's TVs or other TVs.