Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C to launch in India on October 15

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will be Flipkart exclusive in India.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will be launching in India on October 15. It will be launched alongside the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones. They will be a cheaper version of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 launched in India this year for Rs 4,499.





The earphones will be Flipkart exclusive in India. They are expected to be priced around Rs 3,000 in India. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will come in White colour.



The wireless earbuds will come with large 14.2mm dynamic drivers and include support for SBC/ AAC audio codecs and not LDHC Hi-Res audio codec, which is present in the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.



Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will feature Semi-in-ear design which is said to fit the ear canal. They will come with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with Android and iOS devices. There will be dual microphones for noise cancellation as well.



The earphones will come with touch controls for volume and to change tracks. The earbuds come with a battery life of 5 hours and it delivers up to 20 hours of backup with a charging case. The charging case supports USB Type-C port and it can be charged in 1.5 hours.



There is an infrared sensor that automatically detects when the earbuds are removed and it pauses the music or movie. It weighs 48 grams while each earbud weighs just 4.7 grams.

