Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Which one is worth your money?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 23, 2020 12:08 pm

Which one is better, Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 or Realme Buds Air.
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 was recently launched in India. Today we will be comparing the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 with the Realme Buds Air which is popular TWS earphone in India.

 

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 4,499, but the company as a part of the introductory offer is offering customers a discount of Rs 500. It is available on online stores and Mi stores. The Realme Buds Air is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available at an offline store, Realme Online store and Flipkart. 

  

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Look and Feel

 

Realme Buds looks like Apple AirPods and have a pebble-like charging case. The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2  come in a rectangle case which looks a bit bulkier. 

 

Realme has a physical button on front while Xiaomi has it on the side panel. As far as drivers are concerned Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has a 14.2mm drivers to output sound and  Realme Buds has  12mm drivers.

 

 Real has a better design and are easy to carry.

 

 

 Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Features

 

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 has dual noise-cancelling microphones, which according to Xiaomi reduce outside noise by 30dB.  

 

Realme Buds Air is powered by a custom R1 chip, which according to the company, provide users with super-low latency and real-time dual-channel transmission. Both the TWS earphones support gestures, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-ear detection.  More or less both the earbuds have the same set of features.

 

There is nothing much to differentiate here as both the buds have almost identical features.

 

 Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Sound Quality

 

Noise Cancellation feature during calls of Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is slightly better than Realme Buds Air.

 

Quality of sound for music is almost identical. As far as specs are concerned Xiaomi support for LHDC codecs. While Realme supports AAC format.

 



 

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air: Battery

 

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2has a 30mAh battery and the charging case has another 250mAh battery capacity.  It provides around 13 hours of usage on a single. Exact battery details of Realme Buds Air is unknown, but the company claims it can last for up to 17 hours on a single charge. During our usage, we got an output of around 16 hours on a single charge. As an add on feature in Relame Buds supports wireless charging.  Overall Realme Buds Air offers a better package in teh battery department.

 

 

 

 

 

