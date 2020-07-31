Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India

The Mi Protective Glass goes through an additional ion-exchange process that provides 5x protection against scratches and contact with sharp objects.

Xiaomi has launched Mi Protective Glass for the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones for Rs 399. The Mi Protective Glass is now available for purchase on Mi.com.



The Mi Protective Glass for Redmi Note 9 Pro series is made with Accessory Glass by Corning. It is an alkali-aluminosilicate glass that claims to offer better safety compared to the generic soda line tempered glass.



The smart layered construction provides 9H hardness to the glass, making it perfect to protect the screen against scratches and drops. The 0.4mm ultra-thin glass features silicon adhesive for an effortless bubble free installation. The 2.5D edges make for a smooth touch experience.



The Mi Protective Glass comes with high light transmittance that allows full clarity and colour. The oleophobic coating reduces glare and prevents fingerprints and smudges. For superior damage protection, the Mi Protective Glass goes through an additional ion-exchange process that provides 5x protection against scratches and contact with sharp objects.