Mi Mix Fold India, Global launch tipped

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 23, 2021 10:43 am

Mi Mix Fold is Xiaomi's first foldable and the smartphone is now tipped to launch globally and in India soon
Xiaomi's first foldable phone - the Mi Mix Fold might be launching soon globally and in India as the phone has been spotted on the global and India IMEI databases. The foldable phone, which features a U-shaped hinge design, is currently available for purchase in China.

 

The report comes from known tipster Mukul Sharma as per whom, the device has been spotted on the global IMEI database with model number M2011J18G, where G allegedly represents ‘global'. The tipster says it has been listed on the Indian IMEI database as well - but that doesn't provide as a guarantee it will indeed arrive in the country.

 

Xiaomi is currently gearing up for the launch of the Mi 11 and Mi 11X series in India. The Mi 11 series consists of the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra while the 11X series is believed to be the rebranded versions of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+. 

 

Read More: Xiaomi unveils its first foldable: Mi Mix Fold

 

Mi Mix Fold Specifications 

 

The Mi Mix Fold's external display is of 6.52-inches and is an Amoled panel with the resolution of 840 x 2,520 pixels, an aspect ratio of 27:9, along with 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The internal display is an 8.01-inch OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 4:3. It has a peak brightness value of 900 nits and also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision along with DCI-P3 colour space.

 

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 Storage. For the optics, the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back including a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor with 123-degree FoV, and an 8MP telephoto sensor that also serves as an 8MP macro camera. On the front, there's a 20MP sensor.  

 

The phone is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that is split into two 2,460 mAh cells. It supports 67W wired charging, which completes a full charge in 37 minutes. Other additional features include a quad-speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon, 5G, a dedicated image processing chip developed by Xiaomi called Surge S1, and more.

