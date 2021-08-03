Mi MIX 4 tipped to launch on August 10, leaked image shows under-display camera

Xiaomi is expected to launch its new flagship, Mi MIX 4 smartphone, later this month. Mi MIX 4 leaks have already surfaced in the past. Now ahead of its launch, a leaked image has surfaced online revealing its key details.

As per new Mi MIX 4 leaks via IT Home, the company’s first smartphone to feature an under-display camera sensor. However, it will be no ordinary under-display sensor, however, as it’s shown to be towards the middle of the device. The device is expected to have three in-display sensors: the selfie camera, the fingerprint sensor, and a light. Smartphones usually have the sensor located towards the top.

Since Mi MIX 4 is said to come with an in-display camera sensor, there won’t be a 2K resolution screen and thus, the phone will have Full HD+ screen resolution.

Further, the report also mentions the Mi MIX 4 will be launched at August 10 in China. The company is hosting a 10th anniversary celebration event on August 11th in China.

The phone was recently confirmed to run MIUI 12.5 by Wang Hua from Xiaomi’s PR department. He said said that Mi MIX 4 would run the existing MIUI 12.5 custom user interface based on the Android operating system.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Leaks

As per earlier leaks, the phone will launch with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. In addition, both variants will have 256GB of internal storage.

The device will most likely support 5G, considering it’s one of the top-of-the-line devices from Xiaomi. Apart from that, you will get Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top. One of the most anticipated features of the Mi Mix 4 is believed to be the under-display camera.

The company is working on overcoming the limitations of the under-display camera tech, including reduced picture quality or a less pleasant display viewing experience. It is rumoured to sport a 2K+ screen resolution and come with a Snapdragon 888 under the hood. In addition, it may pack a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.