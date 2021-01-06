Mi 11 Lite to arrive with Snapdragon 732G: Report

As per new reports, there will be a Mi 11 Lite which should be a toned down version of the Mi 11.

The Mi 11 is the first smartphone to sport a Snapdragon 888 processor and it seems like Xiaomi is looking to expand the lineup. The latest reports surfacing the internet suggest that there will be a Mi 11 Lite in the Mi 11 lineup that could launch soon.

Some recent reports have also suggested that there will be a Mi 11 Pro that will come with the same display as the Mi 11. And the Lite version should be toned down version of the original Mi 11. The new report comes from a Vietnamese YouTuber that goes by the name 'The Pixel'.

The YouTuber has not only highlighted some key specifications but has also shown some renders for the Mi 11 Lite that somewhat looks identical to the vanilla Mi 11.

Mi 11 Lite Specifications (Rumored)

The specifications which the YouTuber revealed include a 120Hz IPS LCD display. This also suggests that the device won't have an In-display fingerprint sensor, instead will have a side-mounted one.

For the internals, the YouTuber says that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G which will make it the only device in the Mi 11 lineup that won't support 5G connectivity. The device should have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. For the selfies, it should have 16MP shooter.

As for the price, the YouTuber adds that the device will be priced within a price range of VND 75,00,000 (approx Rs 23,000) and VND 80,00,000 (approx Rs 25,000). The device is expected to arrive in March, a little later than the Mi 11 Pro launch.

Picture Credits: The Pixel