Mi 10T Series 5G launching in India on Oct 15

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 05, 2020 3:12 pm

The Mi 10 series 5G smartphones include 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and support 5G connectivity.
Xiaomi has today announced to launch the Mi 10T series 5G smartphones in India on October 15. The series include Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphones. To recall, the phones were recently introduced last week. There is also a dedicated microsite on Flipkart which confirms that the smartphones will be exclusively available on Flipkart.

The Mi 10 series 5G smartphones include 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and support 5G connectivity. The Mi 10T comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera, while the Mi 10T Pro offers a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs 43,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, and at EUR 549 (roughly Rs 47,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model. It comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colours.

The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs 51,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 56,000). It comes in Aurora Blue, Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colours.

Xiaomi Mi 10T specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10T features a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture.

Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 and it has 5000mAh with 33W fast charging. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams.


Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications

Just like the Mi 10T, the Mi 10T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is also powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.69 aperture, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board. Connectivity options are the same as Mi 10T. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Mi 10T Pro runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 218 grams.

