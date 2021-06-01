Advertisement

Meizu Watch announced with Snapdragon Wear 4100, e-SIM LTE connectivity and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 1:36 pm

The Meizu Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution, 326PPI pixel density, with up to 500 nits brightness.
Meizu has announced its first smartwatch - Meizu Watch in China. The Meizu Watch is priced at 1,499 yuan (Rs 17,075 approx.) and it comes in Black and Blue colours with aluminium alloy frame and a rubber strap.

 

The Meizu Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution, 326PPI pixel density, with up to 500 nits brightness. The display also comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Meizu Watch also features voice calling through e-SIM LTE connectivity. The watch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. On the battery front, it is backed up by a 430mAh battery with up to 33 hours of battery life on 4G and will charge fully in 45 minutes.

 

The Meizu Watch comes with supports health monitoring functions, including Heart Rate, sedentary monitoring and SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) tracking. In terms of sports, the Meizu smartwatch supports 10+ active sports modes such as indoor/outdoor running, walking, elliptical trainer, indoor/outdoor cycling, table tennis, badminton, bowling, rowing machine, climbing, skipping rope, and free training.

 

Sensors on board include Accelerometer, Geomagnetic sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, SpO2 sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer.

 

The watch runs on Flyme OS for Watch, which allows users to customize the watch face with a wide range of dial photos. It weighs 69 grams and measures 46 x 38.4mm and has a thickness of 12.97mm. Also, it has a button and touches display option for operating its various functions.

