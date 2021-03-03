Advertisement

MediaTek launches MT9638 4K Smart TV chip with AI-enhancements, HDMI 2.1 support and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2021 4:04 pm

Latest News

MediaTek has unveiled its latest 4K smart TV chip with AI-enhancements that also comes with support for Dolby Atmos, 4K/60fps display resolution, HDMI 2.1 support and more

MediaTek today announced its new 4K smart TV chip, the MT9638, with an integrated high-performance AI processing unit (APU). MT9638 supports AI-enhancement technologies such as AI super resolution, AI picture quality and AI voice assistants, plus variable refresh rate (VRR) and MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation) so graphics appear smoother. 

 

With its high performance processing for optimized visual quality, MT9638 gives global TV makers premium features to design competitive 4K smart TVs as per the chipset maker. 

 

With built-in AI picture quality technology, the chip enables real-time content and scene recognition, automatically adjusting color saturation, brightness, sharpness, dynamic motion compensation and smart noise reduction to improve overall image quality. 

 

MediaTek’s AI super resolution technology, combined with the company’s MEMC technology, intelligently upscales resolution through multi-frame blending to deliver clearer images at the smart TV’s native resolution.

 

The chip supports the latest connectivity technologies including Wi-Fi 6 for fast, reliable connectivity and HDMI 2.1, which integrates support for VRR to match movies or console gaming frame-rates in order to avoid screen tearing. 

 

The MT9638 also supports applications powered by AI voice recognition and AI-enabled video calls, opening up new ways for consumers to interact with their smart TV and connect with their family and friends. 

 

The chip features a multi-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU, Arm Mali-G52 GPU and dedicated MediaTek APU integrated into a single chip, delivering superior performance while also being power efficient. It supports up to 4K/60fps resolution support with a multimedia decoding engine for HEVC, VP9 and the latest AV1 content.

 

There is HDR10+ display support, enabling full array backlight local dimming with >2000 zones along with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X surround sound support. With up to four far-field microphones, the chip provides whole room coverage for voice assistants with ultra-low power consumption (0.5W) on standby and fast, one second resume for wake-up words. 

 

MT9638-powered 4K smart TVs are expected to reach the consumer market in Q2 of 2021.  

'MediaTek led the smartphone market in 2020, followed closely by Qualcomm"

MediaTek launches new M80 5G modem, joins mmWave 5G race

MediaTek Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone SoCs announced

MediaTek Dimensity series set to power 5G smartphones in Indian Market

MediaTek will launch Dimensity 800U powered 5G smartphones in India in 2021

MediaTek announces chipsets for next-gen Chromebooks

Latest News from MediaTek

Tags: MediaTek

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccination in India?

Average mobile internet speeds dropped in India in January 2021: Report

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies