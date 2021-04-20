Advertisement

MediaTek launches Dimensity 1200 SoC for 5G phones in India, Realme Phone to be the first to feature the chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 20, 2021 3:16 pm

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC features octa-core CPUs with a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22% faster CPU performance.
MediaTek has launched its flagship System-on-Chip (SoC), Dimensity 1200 in the Indian market. MediaTek also announced Realme as the first smartphone brand to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India.

 

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC features octa-core CPUs with a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22% faster CPU performance while also being 25% more power-efficient versus the previous generation. Equipped with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 with 12.5% faster performance, the SoC delivers flagship-level premium performance with AI multimedia capabilities, incredible displays, faster refresh rates, gaming enhancements, and much more.

Powered by MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC enhances the smartphone gaming experience with a new generation of wireless audio and Ray Traced graphics capabilities. The chipset packs in the most powerful imaging and AI processors for incredible camera experiences with up to 200MP camera support and is equipped with MediaTek MiraVision HDR video playback and AV1 video decoding, bringing cinema-grade visual experiences to the small screen.

 

The SoC is built with an integrated 5G modem featuring MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology for greater energy savings. It supports 5G carrier aggregation (2CC) across frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA) and Voice over New Radio (VoNR). The chipset also integrates 5G HSR Mode and 5G Elevator Mode enhancements to ensure a seamless, reliable 5G connection across networks.

 

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 has already received TÜV Rheinland certification for its 5G performance, with tests covering 72 real-world scenarios. The certification verifies that the chipset provides reliable, high-performance 5G connectivity and offers users high-quality 5G experiences across a wide variety of scenarios.

