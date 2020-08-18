Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset announced for mid range smartphones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 11:16 am

The 7nm Dimensity 800U chipset is designed for multi-core high performance and leading 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology.
MediaTek has today announced its newest 5G SoC, the Dimensity 800U, as the latest addition in MediaTek’s Dimensity series family. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U will help drive mass market 5G smartphones and give users extraordinary 5G experiences.

The 7nm Dimensity 800U chipset is designed for multi-core high performance and leading 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology. With Dimensity 800U MediaTek continues to accelerate the rollout of 5G technology and deliver premium experiences on mid-tier 5G smartphones.

The integrated 5G modem in MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U not only supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, but also supports cutting-edge technologies such as 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), bringing users faster and more stable 5G connections. With MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology, the  modem’s operating mode is managed based on network environment and data transmission quality, extending the battery life of mobile devices.

Built on the 7nm process, the Dimensity 800U delivers high performance while also minimizing power consumption. The SoC has an octa-core CPU  that includes two ARM Cortex-A76 cores that ticks at up to 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores that clocks at up to 2.0GHz. Dimensity 800U integrates an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, an independent AI processing unit (APU) and LPDDR4x RAM.

MediaTek has claimed that the Dimensity 800U is designed to deliver 11 percent faster CPU and 28 percent faster GPU performance, respectively compared to Dimensity 700 series.

The new chipset supports 120Hz FHD+ displays with high refresh rates for faster and smoother gaming and media streaming. It also supports HDR10+ and MediaTek's MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimisation for different kinds of videos.

In the camera department, devices with a Dimensity 800U will be able to have up to 64MP sensors with quad-lens configurations. There is support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, lowering the standby power consumption of a voice assistant, and enabling it to hear clear sound regardless of external noise interruptions.

“MediaTek has always focused on enhancing the user experience with our leading semiconductor technology, whether consumers are streaming, gaming or taking photos. MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek’s advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences” said Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

