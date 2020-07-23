MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones announced

Dubbed as MediaTek DImensity 720, the chipset is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe.

MediaTek has today announced the launch of its latest 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. Dubbed as MediaTek DImensity 720, the chipset is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe.

The latest chipset is meant for the mid-range 5G smartphones. It is made using the 7nm process and it comes loaded with a power-efficient 5G modem. It’s built with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology which uses both network and content awareness intelligence to manage the modem's operating mode in real-time to extend battery life.

The processor supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and streaming experience. It comes with MiraVision HDR10+ video playback that supports a variety of video features including dynamic range remapping. It also comes with camera configuration of up to 64MP or 20+16MP dual cameras, plus a range of AI-camera enhancements powered by MediaTek’s integrated APU (AI Processing Unit).

The chipset features Integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) to minimize the power consumption of always-on voice assistants, and dual-mic noise suppression so voice assistants can hear users clearly even in noisy environments.

The Dimensity 720 is powered by two Cortex-A76 cores operating at 2GHz in the octa-core CPU. The Dimensity 720 also packs an Arm Mali G57 class GPU and it supports LPDDR4X memory and universal flash storage (UFS) 2.2 for fast read/write speeds. The chipset supports the latest connectivity technologies including two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and 5G and 4G dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) to provide users with the best possible connection.

“The Dimensity 720 sets a new standard, delivering feature-packed 5G experiences and technology to devices that are more accessible to mass market consumers,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek. “This chip is highly power-efficient, has impressive performance and advanced display and imaging technologies. All of that combined will help brands usher in differentiated 5G devices for consumers around the globe.”