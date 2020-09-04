Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C announced, LG Velvet 5G is first to feature it

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 10:30 am

Latest News

The Dimensity 1000C will power LG’s newest device, the LG Velvet on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.
Advertisement

MediaTek has today announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone chip, the Dimensity 1000C, which debuted first in the United States. The Dimensity 1000C will power LG’s newest device, the LG Velvet on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. 

 

The latest processor from MediaTek is built using a 7nm process and it is said to provide superfast 5G speeds. The Dimensity 1000C features four Arm-Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating up to 2GHz, with a large, low-latency communal cache that improves performance and power-efficiency. 

 

The chipset comes with five Arm Mali-G57 GPU cores. The chipset is loaded with the MediaTek AI processing unit (APU 3.0) that combines three different types of AI processors. This helps for AI-camera, AI-assistant, in-app and OS-enhancements for fluid smartphone experiences.

 

Advertisement

The Dimensity 1000C enables AV1 HDR on Netflix, and AV1 video streaming on YouTube. MediaTek is also working with Twitch to bring AV1 video streaming to mobile. The chipset is said to be the first MediaTek SoC model with dual integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) function in the US that minimizes the power of applications in the Android OS such as the always-on Google Assistant.

 

It is also the first chipset from the company that supports dual display. In terms of cameras, the Dimensity 1000C is equipped with an advanced AI face detection hardware engine. The 1000 series joins MediaTek’s other popular Dimensity 5G chips including the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 700 series. 

 

“Compared to other parts of the world, consumers in the U.S. haven’t had much choice on the chipset side when it comes to 5G smartphones,” said Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “MediaTek is focused on giving consumers more options and expanding access to 5G devices so that everyone can enjoy the premium features and speeds that are defining the next era of mobile computing.”

 

MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset announced for mid range smartphones

Will MediaTek Act as a Savior for Huawei

MediaTek reveals Helio G95 aimed for Gaming smartphones

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 9A will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon, Mi.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now available on open sale in India

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G 7nm Compute Platform announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies