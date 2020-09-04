MediaTek Dimensity 1000C announced, LG Velvet 5G is first to feature it

The Dimensity 1000C will power LG’s newest device, the LG Velvet on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.

MediaTek has today announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone chip, the Dimensity 1000C, which debuted first in the United States. The Dimensity 1000C will power LG’s newest device, the LG Velvet on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.

The latest processor from MediaTek is built using a 7nm process and it is said to provide superfast 5G speeds. The Dimensity 1000C features four Arm-Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating up to 2GHz, with a large, low-latency communal cache that improves performance and power-efficiency.

The chipset comes with five Arm Mali-G57 GPU cores. The chipset is loaded with the MediaTek AI processing unit (APU 3.0) that combines three different types of AI processors. This helps for AI-camera, AI-assistant, in-app and OS-enhancements for fluid smartphone experiences.

The Dimensity 1000C enables AV1 HDR on Netflix, and AV1 video streaming on YouTube. MediaTek is also working with Twitch to bring AV1 video streaming to mobile. The chipset is said to be the first MediaTek SoC model with dual integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) function in the US that minimizes the power of applications in the Android OS such as the always-on Google Assistant.

It is also the first chipset from the company that supports dual display. In terms of cameras, the Dimensity 1000C is equipped with an advanced AI face detection hardware engine. The 1000 series joins MediaTek’s other popular Dimensity 5G chips including the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 700 series.

“Compared to other parts of the world, consumers in the U.S. haven’t had much choice on the chipset side when it comes to 5G smartphones,” said Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “MediaTek is focused on giving consumers more options and expanding access to 5G devices so that everyone can enjoy the premium features and speeds that are defining the next era of mobile computing.”